Ramona G. Pratt
Ramona G. Pratt

July 18, 1933 — Aug. 11, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Ramona G. Pratt, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital with family by her side.

Born on July 18, 1933, in Parmalee, South Dakota, she was the daughter of the late John and Rosella (Huber) Kaiser.

Ramona graduated in 1951 from Hot Springs High School in South Dakota.

Ramona worked for McChord Air Force Base in Washington where she met her husband Bob. They were married on Oct. 8, 1954 and enjoyed 51 years together until his passing in July of 2006.

Her service also included the USDA Office of Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Services in Fort Edward, and continued with the Social Security Administration in Glens Falls, retiring in 1989. Upon her retirement, she continued working part-time in various jobs including the US Census Department, H&R Block, church, and the Town of Kingsbury Tax Office.

Ramona was a talented musician, playing guitar, accordion and piano. She and her cousin Margie performed with the Kaiser Serenaders, at jamborees, dances and rodeos. She and Bob enjoyed square dancing with the Merry Mohicans, as well as spending time at the family camp in the town of Horicon. She had many friends and family and enjoyed her grandchildren, participating in their activities.

Ramona was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd meeting many of her lifelong friends. She served in many capacities including Altar Guild, Ladies Society and teaching Sunday School. Additionally, her interests included sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading, puzzles and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ramona was predeceased by several sisters and brothers.

Left to cherish her memory include her children, Cindi Britt and her husband, Tom, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, Roger Pratt of Queensbury and Karen Pratt of Adirondack; her two grandchildren, Lindsey and Shannon; her great-granddaughter, Kyla; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At the family’s request there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Ramona’s final resting place will be next to her husband at the Brant Lake Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial donations in Ramona’s memory be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Renal Center on Broad Street in Glens Falls for their many years of care and compassion in addition to Linda Fuller and Carol Twiss Yole for their kind and compassionate care.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To view Ramona’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

