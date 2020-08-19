Ramona G. Pratt

Ramona was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd meeting many of her lifelong friends. She served in many capacities including Altar Guild, Ladies Society and teaching Sunday School. Additionally, her interests included sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading, puzzles and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ramona was predeceased by several sisters and brothers.

Left to cherish her memory include her children, Cindi Britt and her husband, Tom, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, Roger Pratt of Queensbury and Karen Pratt of Adirondack; her two grandchildren, Lindsey and Shannon; her great-granddaughter, Kyla; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At the family’s request there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Ramona’s final resting place will be next to her husband at the Brant Lake Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial donations in Ramona’s memory be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.