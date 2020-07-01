Feb. 26, 1937 — June 19, 2020

MOSS BEACH, CA — Ramon “Ray” George Vaughn, Sr., of Moss Beach, California, passed away on June 19, 2020 after a 20 year struggle with Alzheimer’s.

Ray was born on Feb. 26, 1937 in Glens Falls at the home of his parents Bethuel G. Vaughn and Minnie Bell (Farr) Vaughn. Ray attended Glens Falls High School where he participated in football and developed a life long love for the accordion.

He attended Albany Business College and then enlisted in the Army. He served in the US Army Signal Corp from 1959-1961, and was stationed in Okinawa where he worked as a cryptologist. Ray was employed at Whiteman Chevrolet in Glens Falls as a comptroller and vice president from 1963 until his retirement in 2005.

Ray married Patricia Bennett in 1962 and had three sons: Ramon Jr., David, and Michael. Pat passed away in 1972. On July 11, 1992, Ray married Margaret (Peggy) Meisenhelder of Granville. Ray and Peggy remained married until his death.

He was an active member of St Mary’s RC Church in Granville and St. Peter RC Church in Pacifica, California. Ray’s love of music continued as a member of the Saratoga, Racing City Barbershop Chorus and the Granville Area Chorus.