Feb. 26, 1937 — June 19, 2020
MOSS BEACH, CA — Ramon “Ray” George Vaughn, Sr., of Moss Beach, California, passed away on June 19, 2020 after a 20 year struggle with Alzheimer’s.
Ray was born on Feb. 26, 1937 in Glens Falls at the home of his parents Bethuel G. Vaughn and Minnie Bell (Farr) Vaughn. Ray attended Glens Falls High School where he participated in football and developed a life long love for the accordion.
He attended Albany Business College and then enlisted in the Army. He served in the US Army Signal Corp from 1959-1961, and was stationed in Okinawa where he worked as a cryptologist. Ray was employed at Whiteman Chevrolet in Glens Falls as a comptroller and vice president from 1963 until his retirement in 2005.
Ray married Patricia Bennett in 1962 and had three sons: Ramon Jr., David, and Michael. Pat passed away in 1972. On July 11, 1992, Ray married Margaret (Peggy) Meisenhelder of Granville. Ray and Peggy remained married until his death.
He was an active member of St Mary’s RC Church in Granville and St. Peter RC Church in Pacifica, California. Ray’s love of music continued as a member of the Saratoga, Racing City Barbershop Chorus and the Granville Area Chorus.
He was predeceased by his parents, Minnie and Bethuel; brothers: Donald, Leon, and Harold; sisters: Varena and Gloria; and his first wife, Patricia.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy; his sons: Ramon Jr., David, and Michael; step children: Derek, Adam, and Danika, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Ray participated in over 10 years of Alzheimer’s drug studies in hopes of helping to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. Persons wishing to donate in his memory can do so at the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
At his request, there will be no service or memorial.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.