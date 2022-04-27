April 3, 1933—April 23, 2022

BLACKSBURG, VA — Ramon Earle “Ray” Orton, 89, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2022 at his home in Blacksburg, VA due to complications following an extended illness.

Born on April 3, 1933 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Robert and Mildred Orton.

Ramon grew up in Corinth, graduated from Corinth High School and was the New York State downhill skiing champion at the Empire State Games.

It was also in Corinth where he met his wife, Betty Dayton, and the couple were married in 1953. Together they raised a family of five children and lived in multiple cities in New York, Huntsville, AL and Christiansburg, VA. Betty passed away in 2011 following 58 years of marriage.

Ramon had a successful career working for IBM. The pinnacle was his work on the Apollo space program. Betty worked as a nurse and stay-at-home Mom. As a widower, he moved around, living near his children and stayed involved with his growing family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a man with many interests including sailing, hiking in the mountains, reading, drawing/painting and photography. His love of sailing was life-long, starting with both his father and him serving in the Navy. He owned several sailboats during his life, culminating with him living on a sailboat for several years. He also loved contributing to his extended family and friends’ lives.

Ramon is survived by five children, David Orton (Lisa), Dennis Orton (Barbara), Duane Orton (Robin Ann), Pamela Pichette (Jack), and Robin Ailene Tagg (Jonathan); 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held on April 29, 2022 at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg, VA, with a visitation at 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to help the family celebrate Ramon’s life.

Ramon will be buried next to his wife Betty in Corinth Rural Cemetery in Corinth, NY. A Committal Service with full military honors will be held at a later date in May at the convenience of the family.

Local Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.