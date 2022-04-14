Ralph Walter Harris

Ralph was a faithful employee at Whiteman Chevrolet for most of his adult life. He enjoyed country music and dancing, but what he truly loved was being with people. For as long as he was able, his routine took him to his neighbor Alyce’s house, his bank, Stewart’s, Poopie’s Diner and various other favorite businesses. At each place, it was his priority to visit with the employees and other regular customers — they were his people, his friends.