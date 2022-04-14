Ralph Walter Harris

Oct. 13, 1944—April 11, 2022
FORT ANN — Ralph W. Harris passed away on April 11, 2022 at Washington Center in Argyle, NY. Born in 1944 to Walter and Marion (Dorrance) Harris.
Ralph was predeceased by his parents, beloved sister Joyce (Harris) Callahan, nephew Jeffrey Callahan, and beloved neighbor Alyce Rathbun, who was like a second mother to him.
He leaves behind his son, Robert Harris; other relatives include his nephew Brian Callahan; nieces: Patty (Callahan) Grooms, Kathy (Callahan) Tribley, Martha (Lutz) Callahan; great-niece Brittney Callahan, and great-nephews: Jesse, Seth and Andrew Callahan.
Ralph was a faithful employee at Whiteman Chevrolet for most of his adult life. He enjoyed country music and dancing, but what he truly loved was being with people. For as long as he was able, his routine took him to his neighbor Alyce’s house, his bank, Stewart’s, Poopie’s Diner and various other favorite businesses. At each place, it was his priority to visit with the employees and other regular customers — they were his people, his friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Ralph on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Bible Church, 59 South Bay Road, Fort Ann. All are welcome. Donations may be directed to the CBC Community Food Pantry.
Arrangements are under the care of the Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann, NY.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.