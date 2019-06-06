July 20, 1935 — June 2, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Ralph “Sam” A. Been, 83, of Glens Falls, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born on July 20, 1935 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Ralph T. Been and Alice Aiken Been.
In addition to his parents, Sam was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Warga.
Sam is survived by his wife of 57 years, Winifred “Winnie” Been; and their five children, sons, Ralph “Denny” (Tammy) Been and Theodore (Shelly) Been and daughters, Julia Nesbitt (Kevin Tuohy), Tara (Joseph) Lehnert and Teresa (Merritt) Black. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren, Keri-Sue Bonnaci, Marci Been, Kathryn Been, Rebecca Been, Sarah Been, Elizabeth Been, Benjamin Been, Jacob Nesbitt, Carter Nesbitt, Tristan Lehnert, Tyler Lehnert, Ethan Black and Cameron Black; great-grandchildren, Reed Bonnaci and Peyton French; sisters-in-law, Patricia Denton and Christina Sweet; and several nieces and nephews.
Sam graduated from Lake George High School in 1953. From 1954 to 1959, he served in the U.S. Air Force as a weather observer in England, ultimately reaching the rank of staff sergeant (E-6 Technical). He worked for 50 years in the electric sign industry — 30 years as an employee at Signs of Progress and 20 years as an owner of ANJ Neon. He was also an active electrician in Glens Falls and the surrounding areas for many years. He enjoyed reading, researching ancestry, working and playing on the computer and visiting with his children and grandchildren.
When we think of dad, we remember the pizza and subs he would bring home late at night. He would often wake us up to get out bed so that he could see his family after working all day and late into the evening. We remember hearing him pulling his van out of the driveway and idling down the street at six in the morning, returning the same way and backing into the driveway at 11 at night. He did this day after day, week after week, to take care of his family the only way he knew how. This allowed mom to be at home to take care of the kids, a privilege most of our friends did not have.
We remember all our friends gathering at “The Beens” and our house always being full of kids and laughter. Dad tolerated this every bit as much as mom, and between the two of them, they provided an environment that was, and is, more rare now than ever. We think of how we treat our own kids and how much influence dad and mom both have had in all our decisions. And while they weren’t perfect, they gave us a foundation that is irreplaceable and has been passed down to their grandchildren.
Dad was reliable and honest. He had integrity that everyone in the community benefited from. We were Sam and Winnie’s kids, period. We were given the benefit of the doubt just because of their reputations — we didn’t have to earn it. Dad was rock solid. He always made us hold our own, and for that we are forever grateful. We never worried about his feelings for us, nor did we ever hear him complain about his responsibilities. He took care of us, and though we didn’t take lavish vacations or have luxuries in the traditional sense, we always had the strength of our father. If and when he did play, he played hard, and if he was laughing, we can guarantee that you were laughing, too.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Janet Dunn officiating.
An interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Guests are invited to attend a reception immediately afterwards at the West Glens Falls Firehouse, 33 Luzerne Road, Queensbury.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sam’s memory to the Salvation Army, 37 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
