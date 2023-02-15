HUDSON FALLS — Ralph Lovett, 82, passed peacefully at Washington Center with his loving daughter Tracy by his side on Feb. 13, 2023.

Born at home in Fort Edward, he is the son of the late Emma Delia Lovett and George Henry Lovett.

Ralph attended Hudson Falls School and then went to work at Scott Paper.

He enjoyed NASCAR, football, his kitty BK, short for Big Kitty and hanging out with his friends at Sally’s Hen House! He also enjoyed going out to lunch with his friend, Dennis. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, dirt track racing and nice cars.

Ralph is predeceased by his parents, three brothers: Harold Lovett, George Lovett and Howard Lovett, and two sisters: Dorothy Keech and Helen Pechtel.

Ralph is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Rob) Lovett of Argyle; and his son, Chad Lovett of Newport, NH; he has one grandchild, Jesse (Shawnette) Lovett of Clairmont, NH; and two great-grandchildren: Jakoby and Cole; and six grand pups: Jazzy, Ebony, Rexy, Gemma, Azja and Iza; Ralph is also survived by his sister-in-law, Dianne Lovett; and also by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial will be in the spring at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Tracy would like to thank all of her father’s caretakers at the Washington Center in Argyle, for their excellent care of her dad.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

