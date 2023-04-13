Aug. 18, 1941—April 7, 2023

QUEENSBURY—Ralph Hatfield, of Queensbury, NY, age 81, answered the trumpet call and went home to be with his heavenly Father on April 7, 2023.

Ralph was born August 18, 1941 in Cortland, NY, the son of Lloyd and Ruth Hatfield who preceded him in death.

Surviving him is his beloved wife of 44 years, Bonnie (Barstow) Hatfield, Queensbury; and seven children: Kenneth (Laurie) Hatfield, Concord, NC, Pamela (Lynn) Bailey, Brisben, NY, John (Lisa) Barstow, Brookline, MA, Jill (Michael) Heytens, Austin, TX, Bridget Barstow, Austin, TX, Michael Barstow, Raleigh, NC, Hope (Daniel) Henderson, Sandwich, MA; as well as 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Ralph is also survived by four siblings: Camilla LaFavor, Cortland, NY, Loretta (Jan Barrington) Hatfield, Cortland, NY, Harvey (Sue) Hatfield, Cortland, NY, Stewart (Phyllis) Hatfield, Cortland, NY; and sister-in-law, Sally (Michael) Cronin, N. Falmouth, MA; plus several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ralph was raised on the family farm and was a dairy farmer for the first half of his life. He and Bonnie also operated a Christian bookstore in Iowa. He served as a herdsman in Union Springs, NY and Sharon, CT. Ralph worked 16 years for Dairy One (DHIA) and 10 years at Greenwich Central School until retirement.

Ralph was a farm boy at heart and enjoyed driving through the countryside. Additional interests included Civil War and pre-1900 American history and trivia which served him well as a tour guide at Grant Cottage State Historic Site. He loved calling bingo at The Cedars as well as playing card games. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and NY Giants. Above all, he valued his time with family.

A Celebration of Life for Ralph will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary’s Family Life Center, 100 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls, NY. A reception at the church will follow. The service will be live-streamed and can be viewed on Calvary’s Family Life Center Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary’s Family Life Center.