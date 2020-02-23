Ralph H. Vanderwarker

Ralph was a remarkable man, who in spite of his physical limitations, loved to live life and never complained about his circumstance. He was a deeply religious man with a tremendous faith in God. He was a 1983 graduate of Corinth Central School. He was an intelligent man, with a special passion for history. More than anything, Ralph was a family man. He loved his family dearly and was a beloved role model to his nieces and nephews. He was quick witted and had a wonderful sense of humor. His interests included video games, movies, books, science fiction and fantasy, NASCAR, collecting memorabilia, being outdoors, and hunting. The family would like to express their appreciation for all the medical professionals who cared for him over the years.