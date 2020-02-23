June 7, 1964 — Feb. 18, 2020
CORINTH — Ralph H. Vanderwarker, 55, passed Tuesday evening, Feb. 18, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 7, 1964 in Corinth, he was the son of Judy (Milligan) Vanderwarker and the late Harold Vanderwarker.
Ralph was a remarkable man, who in spite of his physical limitations, loved to live life and never complained about his circumstance. He was a deeply religious man with a tremendous faith in God. He was a 1983 graduate of Corinth Central School. He was an intelligent man, with a special passion for history. More than anything, Ralph was a family man. He loved his family dearly and was a beloved role model to his nieces and nephews. He was quick witted and had a wonderful sense of humor. His interests included video games, movies, books, science fiction and fantasy, NASCAR, collecting memorabilia, being outdoors, and hunting. The family would like to express their appreciation for all the medical professionals who cared for him over the years.
He was predeceased by his father and a brother, Jerry Vanderwarker.
Survivors include his loving and devoted mother, Judith Vanderwarker of Corinth; brothers, Peter Vanderwarker of Corinth and Eric (Nora) Vanderwarker of Lake Luzerne; nieces and nephews, Amber (Thom), Jared, Lance, Amanda (Pat), Steven, Brian, Harmony and Tim.
In Ralph’s honor, please consider doing a good deed and random act of kindness, as he only spread kindness and love during his life.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the Spirit of Life, South Corinth United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m. Ralph will be buried at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with his father.
