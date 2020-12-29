HUDSON FALLS – Ralph B. Nettleton, 76, of Hudson Falls, passed away December 26, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born July 23, 1944 in Newton, MA, he was the son of the late Ralph and Helen (Woodward) Nettleton, of Natick, MA.

On January 2, 1971, Ralph married Ellen Gleason at the First Baptist Church in Hudson Falls. They settled in Hudson Falls, where he spent the remainder of his life.

Ralph graduated in 1962 from Natick High School in Natick, MA. He went on to graduate from the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston, MA with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering. After beginning his career with 11 years at General Electric in Hudson Falls, Ralph went on to spend the next 33 years working, until retirement, for Valcour Imprinted Paper through its many incarnations, ending with Pregis, in Glens Falls.