HUDSON FALLS – Ralph B. Nettleton, 76, of Hudson Falls, passed away December 26, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born July 23, 1944 in Newton, MA, he was the son of the late Ralph and Helen (Woodward) Nettleton, of Natick, MA.
On January 2, 1971, Ralph married Ellen Gleason at the First Baptist Church in Hudson Falls. They settled in Hudson Falls, where he spent the remainder of his life.
Ralph graduated in 1962 from Natick High School in Natick, MA. He went on to graduate from the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston, MA with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering. After beginning his career with 11 years at General Electric in Hudson Falls, Ralph went on to spend the next 33 years working, until retirement, for Valcour Imprinted Paper through its many incarnations, ending with Pregis, in Glens Falls.
Ralph was happiest when he was working under the hood of a car and when he wasn’t in his garage, you would find him on a golf course or passionately cheering for his beloved Boston sports teams in his spare time. Raising four children in Hudson Falls, Ralph was active in the Boys Scouts of America as a troop leader and later as treasurer. He also coached Little League and Softball for all four of his children. Ralph was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hudson Falls where he served on the Board of Trustees for many years.
Ralph was a devoted family man and adored by his wife, children, and grandchildren. His sense of humor and sage advice will be greatly missed.
Besides his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his youngest sister, Melissa Nettleton of Natick, MA.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Ellen Gleason Nettleton of Hudson Falls; his children: Kathryn (Christian) Hamer of Natick, MA, Jonathan (Lone) Nettleton of Denmark, Elizabeth Nettleton Wood (Christopher Brown) of Wilton, and Peter (Courtney) Nettleton of Argyle. Ralph will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren: Madison and Ella Wood, Noah and Jonah Hamer, and Imogen Nettleton. Ralph is also survived by his adoring sister, Nancy Nettleton of Natick, MA. He will be greatly missed by his beloved dogs, Buddy and Brownie.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no calling hours and a memorial service will be held in the spring at the discretion of his family.
Memorial donations in memory of Ralph may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hudson Falls, 118 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
