GLENS FALLS – Ralph A. Aurelia, 95 of Glens Falls, passed away Friday morning, October 28, 2022 at his home.

Born on June 7, 1927 in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Antonio and Rose (Dinucci) Aurelia. Ralph was a 1947 graduate of Fort Edward High School and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1945, serving in World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and then called back to active duty where he served for a second time from 1951 to 1952.

Ralph worked for many years at Scott Paper in Fort Edward where he was a Traffic Manager. Once he retired from Scott Paper, he went to work at the Landmark Motel until he retired on July 3 of this year.

Ralph was an athlete in high school and excelled in the sports he played. He continued his passion for sports into his adulthood, officiating High School basketball games for many years, and playing football for the Green Jackets as part of the 1950 championship team. Prior to moving to Glens Falls, Ralph lived for several years in Fort Edward with his sister, Jennie and her husband, Paul Cronin.

In addition to his parents, Ralph is predeceased by his sisters: Mary Iuliucci, Carmela Greco-Fish, Jennie Cronin, Olympia Ruotolo; his brothers, Nicholas, Louis, Angelo and Edward Aurelia.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Charlotte Ostberg of Glens Falls; Charlotte’s children: Edward Ostberg, and Susan Gazetos (Peter); Susan’s children, whom he was affectionately known as “Bompa”: Nicholas (Paige) Gazetos and Alexandria (Frank) Mineo, Anna Gazetos and Sophia Mineo; several nieces and nephews, who he lived with during his life, including: Susan Zeno, Karen Tomasovic (Tony), Daniel Cronin (Sue), and David Cronin (Laurie); several great-nieces and nephews; and many great-great-nieces and nephews, to numerous to mention.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street in Glens Falls, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Scott VanDerveer, Pastor. Rite of committal will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, or to the Open Door Soup Kitchen, 226 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

