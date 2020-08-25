Rain Farley Rippel

Ms. Rippel was an advocate for herself and other individuals with disabilities. When obstacles were in her way, she found ways to make positive changes for all. She was a proponent of inclusion in education, helped to usher in ADA compliance locally and provided peer support for independent living. Ms. Rippel’s commitment was widespread and enduring: Ms. Rippel was appointed by Gov. George Pataki to serve as a member of the Developmental Disabilities Planning Council; nominated by Gov. Pataki as a member of the Board of Visitors of the Capital District where she was still active; appointed by the NYS Education Department to the NYS Independent Living Council; member of the Board of Directors for Parent to Parent of NYS; member of the Board of Directors and past President of the Self Advocacy Association of NYS; served as commissioner of Schenectady County Human Rights Commission (ADA chairperson); member of the Surrogate Decision Making Committee-NYS Commission on the Quality of Care; and Founder of the first annual Disability Awareness Day at SCCC. Ms. Rippel has won awards for her advocacy work and volunteered her time supporting such causes. She worked for Capital District Center for Independence as a peer advocate and project assistant for OPWDD.