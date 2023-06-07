April 29, 1931—May 17, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Rachel Smith, of Queensbury, NY (formerly of Cohoes, NY), passed away peacefully on May 17, 2023 at the Glens Falls Center.

Rachel was born April 29, 1931 in Kingston, NY to the late Lester Caunitz and Meriam Osterhoudt.

Rachel graduated from Kingston City High School and Albany Medical College School of Nursing. She was a RN at Albany Medical Center for over 40 years.

She was predeceased by her stepfather, Fred U. Sievers and her sister, Deborah Bundschuh.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan, Queensbury; her brother, Frederick “Billy” Sievers and his wife, Sylvia, Round Lake; her grandchildren: Jason, Caitlin, Joshua, Liam and Gabe; and her great-grandchildren: Natalie and Caden; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Round Lake United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1 p.m.