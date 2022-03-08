Aug. 26, 2001—March 3, 2022

ARGYLE — Rachel Rae Wells, 20, of Argyle, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, March 3, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident.

Born on August 26, 2001, she was the daughter of Thomas G. and Pamela (Matte) Wells.

Following her 2019 graduation from Argyle Central School, she continued her education at ACC, where she graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration. At the time of her passing, Rachel was working on her Bachelor’s Degree from Empire State College.

She loved all animals, especially dogs and felt fortunate working for Jerzery’s Dog Resort in Gansevoort. Rachel also made many friends while working at the Glens Falls Farmers Market.

Music was a passion for Rachel. She loved to sing, listen to music and watch musical movies. Although she loved animals and music, her center was her family. Nothing in this world was more important. Rachel was a kind and sweet girl who cherished every moment with her family. Mention that you needed anything, and Rachel was there to help. Her mission was to help those in need and make the world a better place. Rachel will be deeply missed by her family and all those that knew her.

She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas George Wells, Jr., her godfather and uncle, Jeffrey Francis Wells, her paternal grandmother, Ruth Ellen Wells, her maternal grandmother, Priscilla S. Matte and her uncle, Shawn Wells.

Survivors include her loving parents, Thomas and Pamela Wells; her four brothers: Jeffrey J. Bucher, Matthew C. Bucher and Kristine Lambracht, Benjamin M. Bucher and his wife, Brianna and Stephen Garner; her sister-in-law, Katrina Fox-Bucher; her paternal grandfather, Francis Charles Wells; her maternal grandfather, Owen E. Matte; her nieces and nephews: Hayden and Harper Bucher, Greyson and Charlee Bucher, Sophie and Jackson Pollock and Gracelynn Bucher; her godmother, Diane Collilander; and many aunts and uncles.

Friends may call on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will be in the spring at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Kingsbury.

The family suggests that memorial donations in Rachel’s name be made to and animal rescue organization of your choice.

