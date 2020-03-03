Nov. 7, 1942 — Feb. 29, 2020
QUEENSBURY — R. Michael “Mickey” Choppa passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 29, 2020, in Queensbury at the age of 77.
Mickey is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy; his children, Deborah (Debbie), Scott, Nanci (Missi), William (Bill) and Michelle (Shelly). Mickey will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Kira, Gunner, Sophia, Zach, Dylan and Trevor; and his great-grandchildren, Alex, Mia and Jack. Mickey will also be fondly remembered by son-in-laws, John Sherrange, Stephen Bevilacqua and Robert Anderson; Scott’s Life Partner, Tom; as well as his daughter-in-law, Denise Choppa.
Mickey was born on Nov. 7, 1942 in Glens Falls, to Ralph and Ethelyn Choppa. He graduated from Saint Mary’s High School in 1960. He married Nancy, the love of his life in 1962. Following in his father’s footsteps, Mickey became a barber and worked with his father. He eventually opened his own popular hair styling salons (The Razor’s Edge, Chapter II and Act III). He even opened an Italian deli called La Pasta Bella (The Beautiful Pasta). In later years he and Nancy consolidated the salons to a single location, Mickey Choppa’s Hairstyling Team. Following in his footsteps, his daughter Nanci became a third-generation barber and operates her own salon with her husband in Burlington, Vermont.
Mickey was an accomplished drummer and often performed in bands (The Jaguars) throughout the area. He had many interests, bike riding to Lake George, driving his Corvette and riding his motorcycle. He especially loved the local Italian American Club. He was a dedicated father and husband and encouraged his children to follow their dreams. For example, he drove his youngest daughter Michelle to her high jump meets, he was so proud that his support helped her become the highest-ranking high jumper in the nation.
Friends may call on Mickey’s family from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Mickey’s son, William Choppa, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Glens Falls Salvation Army at (https://empire.salvationarmy.org/EmpireNY/GlensFalls) and the SPCA of Upstate New York (http://www.spcauny.org/).
