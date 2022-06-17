Aug. 26, 2013—June 12, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Quinton Delgadillo, 8, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Born on Aug. 26, 2013 in Jacksonville, FL, he was the son of Larry Luellen of Waukegan, IL and Jasmine (Morehouse) Luellen of Lake George, NY.

Quinton was in the 3rd grade at Lake George Elementary School.

He looked forward to football in the fall and was always ready to sign up for the annual courtyard cleanup but the best part of his day was greeting Officer LeBarron to see his badge and get help fixing his bow tie. He also loved everything Spiderman, listening to music, and entertaining people with all his silly poses.

He will be remembered for that smile, that quiet yet outspoken voice, that little giddy in his calm yet clumsy walk, the way he loved unconditionally with an open and forgiving heart.

If you knew Quinton you knew the true meaning of love, you know a true angel on earth. He was truly one of God’s strongest yet gentle angels that was sent to us for such a short period of time, yet made such a big impact and touched so many hearts and souls during his journey. I promise that you may be gone from our view but you will never be forgotten in our hearts. Rest Easy Baby Boy.

Quinton was predeceased by his great-grandmother, Ruth Jarrett Whitcomb; his uncles Phillip Moore and DeMarco Luellen and his stepdad Jamie Persons.

He is survived by his mother Jasmine Luellen; his father Larry Luellen; his siblings: Jadrian, Layla, Lillian and Jasper. Larry’s other children: Larry III, Jayla, Kayla and Layla; Quinton’s grandparents: Tonya (Noel Fontaine) Getz and JoeAnn Simpson; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive him.

Family and friends may call 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St., Lake George with burial to follow in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to bring Quinton a special item relating to Spiderman for his casket or to be donated in his memory, to the NYS Sheriff’s Association, 27 Elk Street, Albany, NY 12207 Attn. Summer Camp or anything that will benefit the family as the go through the days ahead.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.