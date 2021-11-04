Jan. 31, 1928—Sept. 12, 2021

ROSWELL, GA — Mrs. Priscilla Leverett Dorvee, age 93, lately of Roswell, Georgia, a longtime resident of South Glens Falls, passed away in her sleep recently.

Priscilla was born on January 31, 1928 in Surrey, Maine, daughter of the late Herbert and Alice Evelyn Lord.

After graduating from the University of Maine, Priscilla served for several years as a Home Demonstration Agent in Washington County, NY. Later, she earned her Master’s in Education from St. Rose University and began a successful career as a schoolteacher in Glens Falls. She spent most of her career teaching fifth graders at Sanford Street School. Depending upon the season, a visitor to her classroom might see a multiplication tables goalpost, a live crayfish pond or a “store” where students could redeem “good work” coupons. She loved her students and was pleased when one would return to visit.

Priscilla was a Teacher of the Year in Glens Falls and Teacher Magazine published several articles she wrote. In retirement, Priscilla thoroughly enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and spending time with her family.

Priscilla married the love of her life, Russell Dorvee, in 1955, and the two spent many years sharing countless memories. Priscilla was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and a loyal member of the South Glens Falls United Methodist where she served in many roles, including as a Stephen Minister.

She will be missed.

Priscilla is survived by her son, Stephen Dorvee and daughter-in-law, Ida; grandchildren: Lilla and Russell; siblings: H. Curtis Lord, Jr. and Thelma Lord Dombkowski; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

There will be a memorial service in South Glens Falls at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to South Glens Falls United Methodist Church or the Children’s Development Academy in Roswell, GA.