BRANT LAKE — “Polly” Eleanor Pollard McIntyre, Brant Lake, NY, died peacefully in her sleep early morning October 18, 2021.

Left in Polly’s wake are many friends and family with memories of music, adventure, and a love of life that Polly fostered. Polly was generous, fun loving, mischievous, adventurous, and an ardent believer that there must be God to create all the world’s wonders.

She had many friends, a few intimates, and only one husband — saying she never found anyone as interesting and irresistible as Dan.

Polly is predeceased by her parents, her husband, and survived by her brother; three children; two grandchildren; and her dog Gabriel.

Friends and family are invited to Brant Lake, NY on Saturday November 13, 2021 for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service at Mill Brook Cemetery, 608 Johnson Rd., Adirondack NY. Celebration of Life reception will be held that same day from 12:00 noon–2:00 p.m. at the Horicon Town Hall, 6604 State Hwy. 8, Brant Lake, NY. Whether you come for all, some, or none, share a fond memory of Polly and sing loudly in tribute to the wonders of the world. Please reach out to the family by emailing: CelebratePolly@yahoo.com.