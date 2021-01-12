Pierre M. Fonda
GANSEVOORT - Pierre M. Fonda of Gansevoort passed away at his home on January 1, 2021 after he lost his brave battle with his third bout of cancer in nine years.
He happily lived in Gansevoort for 23 years with his wife of 20 years, Roxanne. He was beloved by the many friends and relatives he leaves behind.
Pierre was a long-time member of the Saratoga Wilton Elks and was a member of the Harley group at McDermott's in Fort Ann. Pierre retired after working many years at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Milton.
He enjoyed doing stained glass, gardening, calligraphy, painting, drawing, and fishing. He volunteered at Airport breakfasts for Open Door, Aids Council, did toy and food runs, and many charitable walks. He was an avid motorcyclist, fisherman, and Patriots fan.
Thanks to angels that helped in the past year: Bill, Linda, Patty, Burt, Jean-Marie, David, Michelle, Chad, Grace, Cindy, Mike, Red, and of course, SNK Serah.
Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. A celebration of life and service will be held at his home this summer.
For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
