Sept. 18, 1925—Sept. 22, 2021
CHESTERTOWN — Phyllis W. Bogle, 96, died Wednesday September 22, 2021 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.
Born September 18, 1925 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Beulah (Radloff) Winchip.
Phyllis graduated from Chestertown Central School. She married Lawrence “Rex” Bogle April 4, 1947 and they lived in Chestertown all their married life. Phyllis is a retiree of Glens Falls National Bank Chestertown Branch. She was the Town of Chester Historian for many years.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Lawrence “Rex” Bogle, two sisters Estella Hamblen, Mary Williams, four brothers Arthur Winchip, Maurice Winchip, Sanford Winchip, and Walter Wayne Winchip .
Survivors include nieces and nephews. At Phyllis’s request services and interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to the North Warren Emergency Squad P.O. Box 323 Chestertown, NY 12817.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.