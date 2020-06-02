Feb. 28, 1950 — May 28, 2020
FORT ANN — Phyllis Tucker VanEtten, 70, of Fort Ann, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in her home with her family by her side after battling a long illness.
Phyllis was born on Feb. 28, 1950 in Putnam Station, the daughter of the late Alfred and Melda Tucker. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother Wilfred James “Jim” Tucker and her grandparents Grant Smith and Hila Rice Smith.
Phyllis joined the Fraternal Order of Eagles in 1993. She was a member for 27 years. She was an active member and you could always find her volunteering to help wherever she was needed. She held every office until she became president in Saratoga Auxiliary No. 2586. She was president from 1998-2000. Phyllis was a New York State Officer from 2001-05. Phyllis enjoyed camping with her Aunt Hilda, Eva and longtime friend Ernest Linendoll. She enjoyed reading, watching her sports and spending time with her family. Phyllis had a heart of gold and if you ever needed something she was always right there willing to help.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years Robert VanEtten of Fort Ann; her daughter Brenda Scott and her husband, James, of Schuylerville; her son Robert VanEtten of Stillwater; four brothers, Floyd Tucker (Regina) of Ticonderoga; Grant Tucker (Alice) of Argyle; Richard Tucker (Cathy) of Greenwich and Alfred Tucker (Linda) of Greenwich; two sisters, Sonya Eckhart of Glens Falls and Bonnie Wheeler (Fred) of Hebron; three brothers-in-law, Frank VanEtten of Quaker Springs; Mike VanEtten (Carol) of Fort Edward and Darren VanEtten (Barb) of Greenwich; four sisters-in-law, Wendy Harrison of Schenectady; Kimberly Wilbur of Schuylerville; Lorrie Rogers (Herbie) of Schuylerville and Kathy Macneil (Randy) of Schuylerville; four grandchildren, Ashley VanEtten of Ballston Spa; Kaitlynn Scott of Hoosick Falls; James Scott JR of Fairport and Cassandra Scott of Schuylerville; three great-grandchildren, Karlee Baranowski of Ballston Spa; Kinsley Whitcomb of Hoosick Falls and Kyah Scott of Hoosick Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at a later date at the Eagles Club in Saratoga. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be made to Saratoga Eagles Club No. 2586 Ladies Auxiliary to be contributed to charities in Phyllis’s name.
Arrangements are under the care of Mason Funeral Home in Fort Ann.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.