× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Feb. 28, 1950 — May 28, 2020

FORT ANN — Phyllis Tucker VanEtten, 70, of Fort Ann, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in her home with her family by her side after battling a long illness.

Phyllis was born on Feb. 28, 1950 in Putnam Station, the daughter of the late Alfred and Melda Tucker. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother Wilfred James “Jim” Tucker and her grandparents Grant Smith and Hila Rice Smith.

Phyllis joined the Fraternal Order of Eagles in 1993. She was a member for 27 years. She was an active member and you could always find her volunteering to help wherever she was needed. She held every office until she became president in Saratoga Auxiliary No. 2586. She was president from 1998-2000. Phyllis was a New York State Officer from 2001-05. Phyllis enjoyed camping with her Aunt Hilda, Eva and longtime friend Ernest Linendoll. She enjoyed reading, watching her sports and spending time with her family. Phyllis had a heart of gold and if you ever needed something she was always right there willing to help.