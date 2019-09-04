{{featured_button_text}}
Phyllis M. Mercure

May 28, 1948 — Sept. 2, 2019 GRANVILLE — Phyllis M. Mercure passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2019 at her home in Granville.

Phyllis was born on May 28, 1948 in Granville, the daughter of the late George and Helma (Montgomery) Nelson.

Phyllis will be remembered as a great Mom who dearly loved her children and grandchildren.

Her potato salad and apple pies will be missed at family meals, as will be her great cooking in general. She was a loving and kindhearted person. She enjoyed flowers and birds. No matter the weather or how she felt, she went out daily to be sure the birds were fed.

Phyllis was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Lyndon; a sister, Audrey; and her husband, Stephen Mercure, who predeceased her in 1976.

Survivors are her children, Tony Mercure of Hartford, Melissa Williams (Colin) of Hampton and Carrie Braymer (Eric) of Hebron. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Pamela, Holly and Brittney Williams and Stephen and Chenna Mercure; and a great-grandchild, Melissa Hammond. She is also survived by her longtime companion, Mark Smith, with whom she spent 40+ years loving and laughing. He will now be left to feed the birds. Her surviving siblings are Eddie, Billy, Barry and Sherry Nelson.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.

