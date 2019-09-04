May 28, 1948 — Sept. 2, 2019 GRANVILLE — Phyllis M. Mercure passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2019 at her home in Granville.
Phyllis was born on May 28, 1948 in Granville, the daughter of the late George and Helma (Montgomery) Nelson.
Phyllis will be remembered as a great Mom who dearly loved her children and grandchildren.
Her potato salad and apple pies will be missed at family meals, as will be her great cooking in general. She was a loving and kindhearted person. She enjoyed flowers and birds. No matter the weather or how she felt, she went out daily to be sure the birds were fed.
Phyllis was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Lyndon; a sister, Audrey; and her husband, Stephen Mercure, who predeceased her in 1976.
Survivors are her children, Tony Mercure of Hartford, Melissa Williams (Colin) of Hampton and Carrie Braymer (Eric) of Hebron. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Pamela, Holly and Brittney Williams and Stephen and Chenna Mercure; and a great-grandchild, Melissa Hammond. She is also survived by her longtime companion, Mark Smith, with whom she spent 40+ years loving and laughing. He will now be left to feed the birds. Her surviving siblings are Eddie, Billy, Barry and Sherry Nelson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.