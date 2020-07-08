Dec. 10, 1926 — June 21, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Phyllis M. Mann died at home at the Glen in Queensbury on June 21, 2020, a day of brilliant sunlight on the longest day of the year.

Phyllis was born on December 10, 1926 in Binghamton, New York, the daughter of Erma Jaquay Smith and Philip Walker Smith, the younger sister by two years, to the day, of Loring Burr Smith. Phyllis’s memories of growing up were free spirited and happy, from roller-skating several miles to her piano lessons to attending neighborhood churches regardless of denomination, based on their activities for teenagers. Swimming and boating summers on the nearby Finger Lakes, Phyllis’s father built a cottage on Keuka, the smallest Finger Lake.

Salutatorian of her high school class, Phyllis headed off to the University of Michigan. She thrived at the U of M, achieving Phi Beta Kappa in her Junior year. A superb Jeopardy player, far better than her husband or daughters, when asked where she had acquired so much knowledge, Phyllis would shrug and say that much of it was from her basic college courses in History, Literature, Psychology, 70 years before!