GLENVILLE — Phyllis L. Chapman, 93, passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2022 at Ellis Hospital with family at her side. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Frank (nee Fioravante) and Rose (Santilli) Cuzzone.

Phyllis was a 1947 graduate of Nott Terrace High School. Early in her career she was a librarian for the Schenectady Public Library and a legal secretary for Richard Lewis Esq. For most of her career, she held the position of Executive Secretary at LA Swyer Co. in Albany, retiring in 1991.

Phyllis’s greatest devotion was to raising Tim and Gary who enjoyed skiing, white water canoe racing, and summers at camp among many other adventures with mom.

Phyllis married her beloved late husband Robert W. Chapman on May 30, 1987. Together they shared 30 years prior to his passing in 2017.

She was a member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Schenectady and the Burnt Hills Library Book Club. She served as an usher at Capitol Repertory Theater, The Schenectady Light Opera and at SPAC. Phyllis was also very active in her community at Judson Meadows in Glenville.

Phyllis enjoyed reading, working the NYT crossword puzzle every day and traveling across the world. She made a killer Chicken Cacciatore. Above all she cherished the time she was able to spend with her family and friends at home in Schenectady, on Cape Cod and at her family camp at Sacandaga’s Overlook Beach. Phyllis will be fondly remembered for her fun loving and spunky demeanor.

Left to honor her are her children: Timothy Wilson (Patti), Gary Wilson (Kathy), Sally Cameron (the late Michael), Timothy Chapman (Liz) and Stephen Chapman (Kimberly); her grandchildren: Sam Wilson (Kelsey), Morgan Wilson, Eric Cameron (Margaret), Emery McDonald (Nathan) and Robert Chapman; her sister Dale Cohan; along with several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Robert W. Chapman.

Calling hours for Phyllis will be held on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A time to share remembrances of this fun and joyful woman will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Phyllis’s name may be made to Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.