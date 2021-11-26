Phyllis J. (Cotter) Sullivan

March 9, 1931—Nov. 22, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Phyllis J. (Cotter) Sullivan, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Gateway House of Peace.

Born March 9, 1931, in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Holland) Cotter.

Phyllis graduated from Fort Edward High School as the Class Valedictorian. She then earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Columbia University.

Phyllis worked as a Nurse in Labor and Delivery at Glens Falls Hospital, and eventually retired as the Director of Public Health in Saratoga County.

In 1975, Phyllis married Loren Sullivan, and together they raised their family until his passing in 1997.

Phyllis was a lifelong Communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister delivering Communion at Fort Hudson Nursing Home and Glens Falls Hospital. She also started a Bereavement Committee, volunteered with the Formation of Ministry Programs through the Diocese, and taught church school for many years.

Phyllis was an avid reader and loved watching the NY Mets play. She enjoyed traveling to Maine. Phyllis also volunteered on many political campaigns across the country with her grandson Brian. She also loved researching genealogy and playing a mean game of pinochle. Most of all, Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her family and could often be found baking with her grandchildren, attending their sporting events, and singing songs to her great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Phyllis was predeceased by her sisters; Agnes Sullivan and Mary Ellen Greco (Frederick), her infant brother William Sullivan, her brother-in-law F.H. “Bud” Sullivan, her great-nephew Jonathan Greco, as well as several cousins.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Marcia Sullivan; her grandchildren: Brian Sullivan (Lauren), and Loren Sullivan (Katie); her great-grandchildren: Riley, Drew, Quinn, Molly, Loren, and Sloan; her nieces and nephews: Betty Nicholson (Dave), William Sullivan, Loren Sullivan (Valerie Campbell), Michael Greco (Deborah), Theresa Greco, John Greco (Sherry), and Jeff Greco (Laura); as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. The family requests that all who attend wear a mask.

A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Phyllis’ name can be made to the Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.