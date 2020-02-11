Phyllis Irene Northup

Phyllis was born in Whitehall, New York on Sept. 6, 1931. She spent her entire childhood in Fort Ann, New York and attended Fort Ann Central School where both of her parents were teachers. She graduated Valedictorian of her high school Class in in 1948 and went on to The Baptist Institute for Christian Workers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One of her favorite memories while attending college was meeting and forming a friendship with the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was a fellow student at nearby Crozer Theological Seminary. Phyllis graduated in 1951 with a degree in christian education. After graduating, she served on staff as christian education director at churches in Uniontown, Pennsylvania and Binghamton, New York. In 1955 she returned home to Fort Ann and went to work for Continental Insurance, formerly Glens Falls Insurance, where she remained a loyal employee for thirty-five years until her retirement in 1990. After moving to Glens Falls in the 1970’s, she became a member of Glens Falls First Baptist Church and served there faithfully for almost fifty years until her death. She served the church in many capacities, including singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and working in the church thrift store. She was also a moderator of the Adirondack Association of American Baptist Churches.