Sept. 6, 1931 — Feb. 5, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Phyllis Irene Northup, 88, of Glens Falls, New York, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Howard S. Northup and Florence (Jakway) Northup.
Survivors include her brother, Lt. Col. Clayton H. Northup and his wife, Carmel, of Taylor, Texas; her nephew, Bruce Northup (Cris) of Buchanan Dam, Texas; her niece, Susan Parker (Brian) of Georgetown, Texas; her niece, Valorie Andrist (Mark) of Woodbridge, Virginia; her nephew, Curtis Northup (Julie) of Round Rock, Texas; her niece, Pamela Menke (Bruce) of Taylor, Texas; six great-nephews, four great-nieces, three great-great-nephews and five great-great-nieces.
You have free articles remaining.
Phyllis was born in Whitehall, New York on Sept. 6, 1931. She spent her entire childhood in Fort Ann, New York and attended Fort Ann Central School where both of her parents were teachers. She graduated Valedictorian of her high school Class in in 1948 and went on to The Baptist Institute for Christian Workers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One of her favorite memories while attending college was meeting and forming a friendship with the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was a fellow student at nearby Crozer Theological Seminary. Phyllis graduated in 1951 with a degree in christian education. After graduating, she served on staff as christian education director at churches in Uniontown, Pennsylvania and Binghamton, New York. In 1955 she returned home to Fort Ann and went to work for Continental Insurance, formerly Glens Falls Insurance, where she remained a loyal employee for thirty-five years until her retirement in 1990. After moving to Glens Falls in the 1970’s, she became a member of Glens Falls First Baptist Church and served there faithfully for almost fifty years until her death. She served the church in many capacities, including singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and working in the church thrift store. She was also a moderator of the Adirondack Association of American Baptist Churches.
After retiring Phyllis was able to pursue her love of writing and had numerous meditations published in “The Secret Place”, a devotional magazine. She also enjoyed traveling to places like Israel, Alaska, Yellowstone National Park, Arizona, and also to Texas to see her brother and nieces and nephews. Her favorite place to go, however, was always the Maine Coast in Ogunquit to visit York Beach and Nubble Light House. She and her parents and brother began vacationing there when she was a small child and she would continue the family tradition year after year, until her last trip in 2017, when she and her brother were able to make the trip together.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann, NY.
Services immediately following with Reverend Stephanie Schneider officiating.
In lieu of flowers Phyllis requested that donations be made to Glens Falls First Baptist Church, 100 Maple St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.