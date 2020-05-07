× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sept. 9, 1920 — April 30, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Phyllis Hope (Crippen) Ireland, 99, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center on Thursday, April 30, after battling COVID-19. Born on September 9, 1920, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Frank and Nellie (Kingsley) Crippen. Phyllis married Rolland Ireland in 1964, a marriage that lasted 22 years until his death.

Phyllis graduated from Glens Falls High School. She was a bank teller for the Glens Falls National and the First National Bank of Glens Falls. She also worked in the office at Webb Graphics for many years.

Phyllis was a natural athlete. She bowled for years with the seniors of Glens Falls and South Glens Falls and her name was often in the paper for a high game or high triple. She also attended the wellness center twice a week. She played golf and softball when she was younger. She was always ready to go out to eat—especially if dessert was involved. Phyllis was famous for her sense of fun and adventure.

In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her three sisters: Vera Franklin, Rita Hall, and Edna Harrison; and two brothers: Marvin Crippen and Paul Crippen. She is survived by her niece, Vera Lacko, and many great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews.