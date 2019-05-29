May 4, 1934 — May 27, 2019
ARGYLE — Phyllis H. Clark, 85, of Argyle, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau.
Born May 4, 1934 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Lucinda (Steves) Twiss.
Phyllis was educated in Fort Ann and was proud of the family farm and was the bookkeeper. She was a member of the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, where she was a Deacon and trustee, a Sunday school teacher and a Bible school teacher. She was active with the annual flower shows and the annual rummage sales at the church. Phyllis was a former member of the Hebron Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Red Hat Society and a member of the Women’s Book Club.
Phyllis enjoyed knitting, sewing, traveling and quiet time at home.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 68 years, John Clark Sr.; her children, John (Ruth) Clark Jr. of Salem, Darlene J. Wood of Florida, Robert K. (Karen) Clark of South Dakota, Robyn L. (John) Harke of Argyle, David P. (Chrissy) Clark of Argyle, Scott E. (Sue) Clark of Argyle and Randy J. (Heather) Clark of Hartford; a brother, Fred Twiss Jr. of Queensbury; grandchildren, Levi Wood, Janell Krug, Alyson Clark, Joshua Clark, Ryan Clark, Sullay Harke and Cassidy Jaye Clark; great-grandchildren, Sophia Alice Krug, Khloe Grace Clark, Charlotte Claire Krug, Mykah-John D. Harke and Jackson Kenneth Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, Salem (West Hebron), with Rev. Laura Mitchell officiating.
Interment will be at the North Argyle Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the church in memory of Phyllis.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
