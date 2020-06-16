× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oct. 13, 1935 — June 11, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Phyllis G. Risser, 84, of Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born on Oct. 13, 1935 in Buena Vista, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Edna (Ramsey) Ogden.

Phyllis graduated from high school in Virginia and soon after, began her journey into motherhood. She was the proud mother of three wonderful children.

Later in life, Phyllis married her current husband, Robert Risser. They lived together in Indiana, until her husband was transferred to this area.

She loved taking care of her family. After her daughter, Jennifer passed away, Phyllis stepped in and raised her grandchildren. She was their biggest fan at all their sporting events, never once missing a game. They were so blessed to have this wonderful lady giving them love, support and guidance when they needed it the most.

Phyllis loved watching sports, whether the game was on TV or she was sitting on the bench. She spent many hours following her favorite baseball team, New York Yankees, who in her opinion had the best player, Derek Jeter on its lineup.