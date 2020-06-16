Oct. 13, 1935 — June 11, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Phyllis G. Risser, 84, of Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Born on Oct. 13, 1935 in Buena Vista, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Edna (Ramsey) Ogden.
Phyllis graduated from high school in Virginia and soon after, began her journey into motherhood. She was the proud mother of three wonderful children.
Later in life, Phyllis married her current husband, Robert Risser. They lived together in Indiana, until her husband was transferred to this area.
She loved taking care of her family. After her daughter, Jennifer passed away, Phyllis stepped in and raised her grandchildren. She was their biggest fan at all their sporting events, never once missing a game. They were so blessed to have this wonderful lady giving them love, support and guidance when they needed it the most.
Phyllis loved watching sports, whether the game was on TV or she was sitting on the bench. She spent many hours following her favorite baseball team, New York Yankees, who in her opinion had the best player, Derek Jeter on its lineup.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her two daughters, Pamela Lawhorn and Jennifer Drake, and her grandson, Devin Bradley Drake.
Survivors include her loving husband, Robert Risser of Hudson Falls; her son, Jeffrey (Missy) Staton; her grandchildren, Cassandra (Mark Stockwell) Drake, Dakota Drake, Craig (Brooke) Lawhorn and Shane Lawhorn; her two sisters, Joan Burch and Andi (Stephan) Moore; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Services for Phyllis will be held at a later date in Virginia.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting ww.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.