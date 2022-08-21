Oct. 1, 1919—Aug. 14, 2022

QUEENSBURY—Phyllis (Clark) Dearstyne died at home in Queensbury, NY, as the sun was rising on Sunday, August 14, 2022, in the presence of her daughters – seven weeks shy of her 103rd Birthday.

Phyllis was born October 1, 1919, in Gary, IN, the daughter of John Ruskin Clark and Harriet Reed Clark, both of Illinois. The Great Depression caused her family to relocate repeatedly during her growing-up years as her father looked for work. They lived in Griffith, IN; Dundee, IL; Cottage Grove, OR; Carthage, IL; Hamilton, IL; and Detroit, MI, where Phyllis graduated from high school in 1938.

Despite the hard times, Phyllis had fond memories of her childhood and great admiration for her parents. She enjoyed telling stories about her parents’ lives in the Philippines in the early 1910s, her childhood days on her grandparents’ farms in Illinois, climbing trees, and playing with her doll Snooky. One oft-told incident occurred during the Depression as the family was traveling across country in their 1923 Studebaker for her father to find work. As they were stopped on the road in Yellowstone National Park, a bear reached its head in the window of the car and bit her mother’s arm, caught on film by older brother John.

Education was a priority in her family. Phyllis went to Beloit College in Wisconsin, as did her two older brothers John and Dayton. There she met her future husband Harvey Dearstyne at a freshman dance.

She graduated with a BA in Sociology in 1942, the June after the attack on Pearl Harbor. After graduation, Phyllis returned to Detroit and spent two years at Ford Motor Company working on small assembly for anti-aircraft detectors for B29 bombers, a job that was critical to the war effort.

She and Harvey reunited in Detroit and were married November 22, 1944, in Chicago, IL, the same day that Harvey graduated from Midshipman School at Northwestern University in Chicago. They headed immediately for Fort Pierce, FL, where Harvey was trained as a “frogman” and became the Commanding Officer of the swimming platoon of Underwater Demolition Team 6 (UDT-6).

After the war ended, Phyllis and Harvey moved to the Boston area; Harvey attended Tufts Dental School on the GI Bill and Phyllis worked in the Tufts Library and later taught first grade in Medford, MA, and kindergarten in Somerville, MA.

In 1951, Phyllis and Harvey moved to Glens Falls, where Harvey had grown up. The years of raising children and building Harvey’s dental practice were very happy times for them.

Above all, family was Phyllis’s priority and she showered her growing family with endless care and love. She would drop everything to listen to her children, and her love was reflected in the meals she prepared, the cookies she baked, the Christmas stockings she knit, and her comfortable home where all were welcome.

She was a giver and a caretaker at heart, always looking to help others in any way she could.

In later years, she enjoyed working as a nursery school teacher at the First Presbyterian Church in Glens Falls, NY. She was active as a Deacon and member of First Presbyterian Church, Hospital Guild, Glens Falls Home Board, Dental Auxiliary to the Upper Hudson Dental Society, DAR, and the local PEO chapter.

When not focusing on her family, Phyllis played bridge and took classes in stenciling and early American painting on tin. She was greatly interested in other people’s lives and enjoyed reading biographies and memoirs. One highlight of her life was working with Harvey as a volunteer for the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid as the temperature crew for the cross-country ski events.

The tragic death of their 16-year-old son in 1970 reshaped their life. Phyllis and Harvey took their grief to the outdoors and found solace in time together in a canoe, on bicycles, and on skis.

Phyllis’s life was about giving to others and making other people’s lives better. Friends have described her as gracious, sweet, kind, loving, gentle, attentive, understanding, comforting, reassuring, calming, warm, and compassionate. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter Anne (Dearstyne) and Richard Ketchen of Carlisle, MA; her daughter Martha Dearstyne and Dan Coffey of Bellingham, WA; her two granddaughters: Harriet “Hattie” Ketchen and Hayden Coffey; as well as other extended family and those who considered her family.

Her daughters would like to thank the many loving people who cared for their mother throughout the years – the staff at the Glen at Hiland Meadows, the medical team at Hudson Headwaters, her daily caregivers that became family, and her previous neighbors that brought her yummy treats and love. Phyllis’s life was longer and richer because of all of you, and the family is forever grateful.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harvey R. Dearstyne, Jr., in 2006 and her son, Harvey R. Dearstyne III, in 1970.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any of these three causes: 1) P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) by sending a check made out to Chapter BX – P.E.O., c/o Diane Demetriou, 16 Avenue of the Pines, Hadley, NY 12835; 2) Harvey R. Dearstyne III Scholarship Fund, Glens Falls City Schools, 10 Quade St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; or 3) Harvey Dearstyne Memorial Fund at Camp Chingachgook (donate online at LakeGeorgeCamp.org/donate select “Harvey Dearstyne Memorial Fund” or send a check made out to YMCA Camp Chingachgook, “Harvey Dearstyne Memorial Fund” in the memo, to YMCA Camp Chingachgook c/o Jine Andreozzi, 1872 Pilot Knob Rd., Kattskill Bay, NY 12844.

