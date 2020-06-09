× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

April 26, 1942 — June 3, 2020

CAMBRIDGE — Phyllis Anne Skidmore, born April 26, 1942, passed away, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 surrounded by love with her family members by her side.

Wife to the late Raymond E. Skidmore for 44 years, she was a loving mother to Terri Lea Maynard (Wayne), Lori Harrison (Andrew) and Keith Allen Galston (Deceased). Phyllis was very proud of and deeply adored her grandchildren Corey and Candace Harrison, Christopher Orihuela (Sarah Foster) and Raeanne Orihuela; along with two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Sophia that she enjoyed teaching how to bake.

Phyllis was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Westal Slater and sister to David Charles Slater (Joanne), Mary Mansur (Bolos), Gary Slater (Paulette), Larry Slater (Sue), Roger Slater (Margaret), Tom Slater (Sherri) and Wes Slater who she was blessed to have in her life with daily calls and sharing funny family stories. Predeceased siblings include Linda Slater Motto and Beatrice Slater Chadwick.