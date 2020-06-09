Phyllis Anne Skidmore
Phyllis Anne Skidmore

Phyllis Anne Skidmore

April 26, 1942 — June 3, 2020

CAMBRIDGE — Phyllis Anne Skidmore, born April 26, 1942, passed away, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 surrounded by love with her family members by her side.

Wife to the late Raymond E. Skidmore for 44 years, she was a loving mother to Terri Lea Maynard (Wayne), Lori Harrison (Andrew) and Keith Allen Galston (Deceased). Phyllis was very proud of and deeply adored her grandchildren Corey and Candace Harrison, Christopher Orihuela (Sarah Foster) and Raeanne Orihuela; along with two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Sophia that she enjoyed teaching how to bake.

Phyllis was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Westal Slater and sister to David Charles Slater (Joanne), Mary Mansur (Bolos), Gary Slater (Paulette), Larry Slater (Sue), Roger Slater (Margaret), Tom Slater (Sherri) and Wes Slater who she was blessed to have in her life with daily calls and sharing funny family stories. Predeceased siblings include Linda Slater Motto and Beatrice Slater Chadwick.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her nieces, Cindy Ayers and Barbara Jarvis, her brothers, David and Wes and her special friend, Karen Hall, for providing support and shuttles to and from her doctor’s appointments. Along with her sister Mary and Sarah Foster for supporting her daughter’s during the difficult final hours. Phyllis was also blessed to have several nieces and nephews that visited with her to share their love for her and to comfort her.

Memorial contributions in memory of Phyllis may be made to The Gloria Palmer Charitable Trust, c/o St. Luke’s Church, 4 St. Luke’s Place, Cambridge, NY 12816 who provided generous support in her battle to overcome cancer or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 who provided comforting care in her final weeks on earth.

At a later date, the family will hold a private memorial service.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.

