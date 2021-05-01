Nov. 9, 1934—Apr. 28, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Phyllis Ann (McGinnis) LaPan, 86, died April 28, 2021, after a brief illness.
Phyllis was born on November 9, 1934, the daughter of Aurilla (Havens) and Edward McGinnis, Sr., in Hudson Falls.
She graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1953.
Phyllis married the love of her life, Edward LaPan, on October 30, 1955. They celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary in 2020.
Upon graduation, Phyllis started working at WT Grant’s Department Store in Glens Falls. She then went to work for the Carroll’s Corporation in Queensbury. She worked many years for McDonald’s, eventually retiring from the Fort Edward location.
Phyllis had a love of reading, was an avid BINGO player and enjoyed date night with Ed at the local casino. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was especially close to her nieces: Karen Skizynski, Michelle Hunt and Diane Leonelli.
Phyllis was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Debora Ellis. Besides her parents and daughter, she was also predeceased by her brothers: Edward McGinnis and his wife, Joan; Robert McGinnis; Paul McGinnis and his wife Betty; Richard McGinnis; Jack McGinnis; and her sisters: Margaret Eagle and her husband Charles and Marilyn Riganta.
She is survived by her husband, Edward; her son, Michael and his wife, Debbie of South Glens Falls; her son-in-law, Larry Ellis of Hudson Falls; her grandsons: Nicholas Ellis and his wife, Taylor and their son, Edison of Albany; Neil Ellis (Cindy) and their sons, Hunter and Ashton of Hudson Falls; Kristopher LaPan and his wife, Carrie of Saratoga and Kameron LaPan of New Albany, OH; Phyllis is also survived by her sister, Susan Palmer and her husband, Loren of Hudson Falls; sisters- in-law: Janet McGinnis, Helen McGinnis and Doris Trackey and her husband, Joseph of Hudson Falls; brothers-in-law: Lester LaPan, Jr. and his wife, Janice of Hudson Falls; and Wallace LaPan and his wife, Rhea of Hudson Falls; she leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Phyllis’s name to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., PO Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.