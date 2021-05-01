Phyllis Ann (McGinnis) LaPan

She is survived by her husband, Edward; her son, Michael and his wife, Debbie of South Glens Falls; her son-in-law, Larry Ellis of Hudson Falls; her grandsons: Nicholas Ellis and his wife, Taylor and their son, Edison of Albany; Neil Ellis (Cindy) and their sons, Hunter and Ashton of Hudson Falls; Kristopher LaPan and his wife, Carrie of Saratoga and Kameron LaPan of New Albany, OH; Phyllis is also survived by her sister, Susan Palmer and her husband, Loren of Hudson Falls; sisters- in-law: Janet McGinnis, Helen McGinnis and Doris Trackey and her husband, Joseph of Hudson Falls; brothers-in-law: Lester LaPan, Jr. and his wife, Janice of Hudson Falls; and Wallace LaPan and his wife, Rhea of Hudson Falls; she leaves behind many nieces and nephews.