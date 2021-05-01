 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phyllis Ann (McGinnis) LaPan
0 entries

Phyllis Ann (McGinnis) LaPan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Phyllis Ann (McGinnis) LaPan

Nov. 9, 1934—Apr. 28, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Phyllis Ann (McGinnis) LaPan, 86, died April 28, 2021, after a brief illness.

Phyllis was born on November 9, 1934, the daughter of Aurilla (Havens) and Edward McGinnis, Sr., in Hudson Falls.

She graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1953.

Phyllis married the love of her life, Edward LaPan, on October 30, 1955. They celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary in 2020.

Upon graduation, Phyllis started working at WT Grant’s Department Store in Glens Falls. She then went to work for the Carroll’s Corporation in Queensbury. She worked many years for McDonald’s, eventually retiring from the Fort Edward location.

Phyllis had a love of reading, was an avid BINGO player and enjoyed date night with Ed at the local casino. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was especially close to her nieces: Karen Skizynski, Michelle Hunt and Diane Leonelli.

Phyllis was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Debora Ellis. Besides her parents and daughter, she was also predeceased by her brothers: Edward McGinnis and his wife, Joan; Robert McGinnis; Paul McGinnis and his wife Betty; Richard McGinnis; Jack McGinnis; and her sisters: Margaret Eagle and her husband Charles and Marilyn Riganta.

She is survived by her husband, Edward; her son, Michael and his wife, Debbie of South Glens Falls; her son-in-law, Larry Ellis of Hudson Falls; her grandsons: Nicholas Ellis and his wife, Taylor and their son, Edison of Albany; Neil Ellis (Cindy) and their sons, Hunter and Ashton of Hudson Falls; Kristopher LaPan and his wife, Carrie of Saratoga and Kameron LaPan of New Albany, OH; Phyllis is also survived by her sister, Susan Palmer and her husband, Loren of Hudson Falls; sisters- in-law: Janet McGinnis, Helen McGinnis and Doris Trackey and her husband, Joseph of Hudson Falls; brothers-in-law: Lester LaPan, Jr. and his wife, Janice of Hudson Falls; and Wallace LaPan and his wife, Rhea of Hudson Falls; she leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Phyllis’s name to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., PO Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Upgrades that will make your old bike feel brand new

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News