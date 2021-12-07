 Skip to main content
June 23, 1930 - Dec. 2, 2021

CLARKS MILLS — Phoebe Hunt-Fontaine, 91, a longtime resident of Clarks Mills, NY passed away peacefully December 2, 2021 at her home.

Born June 23, 1930 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Charles and S. Bessie Phelps Haas.

Phoebe was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School and Oneonta State College. She taught kindergarten at Schuylerville Elementary School for 32 years.

She was a member of the Schuylerville Garden Club and received many district awards. She had served as State President, Local Chapter President, Certified Judge for Federated Flower Shows, as well as many other titles. She helped establish the Blue Star Memorial on Route 4 at the entrance to the National Cemetery. She was an active member of Schuylerville United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She had been a Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher, member of the Administrative Council and several other committees over the years, as well as helping with the church suppers, bazaars, and strawberry festivals. In 2006, she made her Walk to Emmaus and became an active member in the Emmaus Community. She was an active Christian and shared her faith by example in all that she did. She volunteered her time at Hospice making Memory Bears, The Way, and delivered Meals on Wheels. She was honored as the oldest person to be first across the new bridge on County Route 113 by H&V Mill in Clarks Mills.

Phoebe enjoyed traveling throughout the country visiting 48 states and abroad with family and friends. She loved music and traveling to Gaithers Band concerts. She spent the last five winters in Florida with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Hunt; grandson, Zachary Hunt; and husband, Stanley Fontaine.

Survivors include her son, Gary (Pauline) Hunt of Plainfield, MA; three grandchildren: Brian (Kami) Hunt, Kierstin Hunt, and James Johnson; four great-grandchildren: Saige, Ana, Adam, and Jackson; three sisters: Mary Kay Arakelian, Dorothy Hanlon, and Rachel Kellogg; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Schuylerville United Methodist Church, 51 Church St., Schuylerville. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville.

Memorial donations can be made in Phoebe's memory to the Schuylerville United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

