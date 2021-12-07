Phoebe Hunt-Fontaine

She was a member of the Schuylerville Garden Club and received many district awards. She had served as State President, Local Chapter President, Certified Judge for Federated Flower Shows, as well as many other titles. She helped establish the Blue Star Memorial on Route 4 at the entrance to the National Cemetery. She was an active member of Schuylerville United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She had been a Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher, member of the Administrative Council and several other committees over the years, as well as helping with the church suppers, bazaars, and strawberry festivals. In 2006, she made her Walk to Emmaus and became an active member in the Emmaus Community. She was an active Christian and shared her faith by example in all that she did. She volunteered her time at Hospice making Memory Bears, The Way, and delivered Meals on Wheels. She was honored as the oldest person to be first across the new bridge on County Route 113 by H&V Mill in Clarks Mills.