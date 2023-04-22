Aug. 9, 1935—April 20, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Phoebe (Arsenault) Gannon, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Born on Aug. 9, 1935, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Carrie (Wilcox) Arsenault.

Phoebe attended Fort Edward High School where she graduated in 1953. On Aug. 5, 1956, at Saint Joseph’s Church, she married the love of her life James Gannon. They were together for 67 years.

Phoebe enjoyed reading and baking. She won a baking contest for The Post-Star with her Jewish Apple Cake. She was an amazing baker. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Phoebe is predeceased by her husband, James, her son, James J. Gannon, and her sister, Ellen.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Colleen (Dan) Fisher; grandchildren: Daniel J. Fisher, Jill (Jim Knapp) Fisher, and Olivia Fisher; great-grandchildren: Drew and Ava Knapp; as well as several nieces, nephews; along with her wonderful neighbors: Bob and Jackie Shovah, and Dan and Delores Burch and their son Pat.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted following the calling hours at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Rite of Committal will be conducted following the funeral mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Phoebe’s name can be made to Fort Edward Booster Club, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828, and the Fort Edward Recreation Department, PO Box 345, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

