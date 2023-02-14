March 29, 1922—Feb. 7, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Philomena Westfall, 100, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, following a long illness.

Born March 29, 1922, in Girard, Ohio, she was the daughter of Mathew and Mary (Santagata) Caruso.

Philomena worked for several medical offices over the years, but most recently worked as the Secretary in the medical office of Dr. James Morrisey. She spent many happy years at this job.

She was married to Charles Westfall for many years before his passing.

An avid reader, Philomena also enjoyed playing Bingo, golfing, gambling at the casino, and long walks.

In addition to her parents, Philomena was predeceased by her husband, Charles Westfall and brother, Sam Caruso.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Lt. Col. Charles G. Westfall, Jr. (Retired) and his wife, Bonnie, Denise Anderson and her husband, Richard, and Candace Hinkle and her husband, Russell; grandchildren: Danielle Martines (Michael), Julie Anderson (Dennis Small), Megan Zierak (Albert), Justin Hinkle (Jaime), Wendy Willford (Todd), and Kate Westfall; great-grandchildren: Dylan and Ian Martines, Madison and Liam Small, Albert and Anthony Zierak, and Hannah Willford; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Scott Vanderveer officiating.

A graveside ceremony will be held in the Spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to her nurses, Amanda, Michelle, Kelly, and Karen; and CNAs, Pat, Shakina, and her angel, Kathy.

In loving memory of Philomena, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1003 Loudon Rd., Cohoes, NY 12047, or Glens Falls Center (Activities Department), 152 Sherman Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Philomena was very kind, a loving grandmother who attended all her grandchildren’s activities, and a dedicated employee. She will be missed by many.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.