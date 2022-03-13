Dec. 22, 2001—March 4, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Philomena Marie “Nina” Rocco, 20, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on March 4, 2022. Born Dec. 22, 2001, in Glens Falls, NY. She was the daughter of Tara Brown.

She loved rollercoasters, and music. She liked Trippie Redd, Lil Peep, Juice WRLD, Lil Tracy, and many more. She liked to collect and shop for gemstones. She liked to read and go to the library.

Nina had a big heart for people and animals. She would help anyone in need. She especially loved her cats. Nina was a spontaneous, outgoing, creative, and courageous girl who will be greatly missed by her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Sincere Santino; her mother Tara; loving sister Payton Brown; other siblings include: Avery and Gavin Dora; special cousins: Kameron Conner and Sophia Brown; grandmothers: Donna Brown and Joan Rocco; grandfather Dominick Rocco (Lily); special aunts: Dale-Ann Constantino (Steve), Lisa Chiuppi, and Anna Hamilton Fields; uncles: Brian Havens, Christian Rocco, Patrick Rocco. Nina was predeceased by her uncle Aaron Brown.

Although Nina’s struggles were great, she never gave up hope for a better tomorrow. Nina will be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and cousin.

There will be no public services and will be private at the convenience of the family.