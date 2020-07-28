Phillipina 'Phyllis' Reilly

Phyllis was an amazing woman. She was well-known throughout the area and loved. She had a smile that made you feel you had been friends forever, even if it had only been moments. She will always be remembered for her éclair cake and ham spread.

Phyllis worked at several jobs over the years, but one of her favorites was a greeter at Ames on Senior Citizen Day. She was a perfect choice. While her children were young, she volunteered through the PTO at West Pawlet school service school lunches. She was a member of the MWA and West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary. She was a member of the Mettowee Senior Citizens Group and was named Senior of the Year. She shared her faith with children while teaching Sunday School. She attended St. Francis Cabrini Church with John for many years. About 20 years ago, she converted to Catholicism and was a communicant of St. Mary’s. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling and bingo.