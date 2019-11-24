GLENS FALLS — Phillip J. “Phil” Brilling Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 after a short illness. He was 98 years old, tying the family longevity record set by his aunt Ruth Reimenschneider. He is survived by his sister, Mary Kellogg; sister-in-law, Gloria Canale Brilling; nephews, Phillip “Flip” Kellogg (Susan) and Robert “Bobby” Kellogg (Joette); nieces, Pamela Thompson and Jaclyn A. Brilling (Michael); along with dozens of great-, great-great- and great-great-great-nieces and nephews.
He joins in eternal rest his father, Phillip J. Brilling Sr.; his mother, the former Genevieve Hall; sister, Helen “Joyce” Hartung; brother, John Albert “Jack” Brilling; nephew, Michael Hartung; and niece, Susan “Susi” Bird.
A lifelong resident of Glens Falls and a 1939 graduate of Glens Falls High School, Phil served with distinction in the United States Army Air Forces in the European Theater during the Second World War, including overseas duty in Greenland, Iceland and England. He worked at the Glens Falls Insurance Company, later Continental Insurance, for 40 years, eventually serving as a supervisor in the home and automobile casualty department.
Phil’s great passions were outdoor sports, gardening, reading, current events (including his devoted consumption of all cable news output, from CNN to Al Jazeera), the Lawrence Welk Show and country music. An avid hunter and devotee of sport fishing, he took great pleasure in regular fishing trips to Montana and Labrador. His great retirement project was building a home in York Beach, Maine with his brother, Jack, where he enjoyed extended vacations well into his 90s.
“Uncle Phil” will be missed by his loving family, who will now need to find out for themselves the daily price of a barrel of oil (which Phil could recite, with perfect accuracy, until his last days). They will carry with them the memory of his love, his warmth, his good humor and his generosity. We know that he is looking forward to Heaven’s tremendous choice of television channels, and that he is particularly excited about the 24-hour availability of Country Music Television. We love you, we miss you and we will see you again one day.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Nancy Goff officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Memorial donations in Phil’s memory can be made to the Fisher House, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12208, that is “home away from home” for military families and patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers.
For online condolences and to view Phillip’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
