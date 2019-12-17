Phillip J. Murphy

Oct. 22, 1962 — Dec. 13, 2019
GREENWICH — Phillip J. “Murph” Murphy, 57, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He was born Oct. 22, 1962 and was the son of James J. Murphy Sr. and Carole J. Murphy of Greenwich.
Phil “Murph” was a 1981 graduate of Greenwich Central School where he lettered in football and baseball.
After high school, Phil worked in the construction field and for Belt Dewatering in Greenwich. After that he was self-employed for many years.
Phil enjoyed coaching little league baseball for many years and organizing all-star tournaments. He was an avid hunter. Phil was well-known for his many benefit fundraisers for those in need. He was always willing to help others and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially during the holidays.
Phil was the adjutant of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 515 and was always willing to help with any activities being held at the Post. Phil was also instrumental in planning and organizing an annual golf tournament to benefit Hospice at the Windy Hill Golf Course. On March 31, 2011, Phil received the Grand Lodge Order of Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award, For Outstanding and Meritorious Service to Humanity by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Greenwich Lodge No. 2223.
Phil was predeceased by his beloved father, James J. Murphy Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Catherine Murphy; his paternal grandmother, Rose Murphy; his sister-in-law, Stacey Murphy; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Carole J. Murphy; his brother, James J. Murphy Jr.; his sister; Laurie L. Carlson and her husband James; his special friend, Theresa Shelton; his godson, Ryan Davis and his sister Megan Davis; numerous cousins, and many friends.
At Phil's request, there will be no calling hours.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph's Church, 35 Hill St., Greenwich, with the Rev. Edward Kacerguis officiating.
A celebration of his life for family and friends in honor of Phil will be announced at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Greenwich Community Food Pantry, 2530 NY-40, Greenwich, NY, 12834.
The family would like to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Medical Center for their compassionate care. A special thank you to his cousin, Erin O'Malley McAvoy and his friends who were with us at the hospital, for their love and support.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
