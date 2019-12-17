Phillip J. Murphy

Oct. 22, 1962 — Dec. 13, 2019

GREENWICH — Phillip J. “Murph” Murphy, 57, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born Oct. 22, 1962 and was the son of James J. Murphy Sr. and Carole J. Murphy of Greenwich.

Phil “Murph” was a 1981 graduate of Greenwich Central School where he lettered in football and baseball.

After high school, Phil worked in the construction field and for Belt Dewatering in Greenwich. After that he was self-employed for many years.

Phil enjoyed coaching little league baseball for many years and organizing all-star tournaments. He was an avid hunter. Phil was well-known for his many benefit fundraisers for those in need. He was always willing to help others and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially during the holidays.