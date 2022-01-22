Jan. 24, 1949—Jan. 10, 2022

MANNING, SC — Phillip Hoffer, 72, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Manning, SC surrounded by family.

Born on January 24, 1949, in Granville, NY he was the son of the late Robert, Sr. and Nettie (Chapin) Hoffer.

He graduated from Argyle Central School and retired from High Steel as a welder.

Phillip enjoyed spending time with his family, loved going camping and to see race cars race and watching NASCAR, football, Little House on the Prairie, The Young and the Restless, Bold and the Beautiful, The Waltons, Hallmark and Lifetime TV channels. His favorite football team was the NY Giants.

In addition to his parents, Phillip was predeceased by his brother Robert E. Hoffer, Jr.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Saundra (Schadel) Hoffer of Manning, SC; his stepdaughter, Gwen Fetter of Manning, SC; three sons: Phillip M., Jr. of Millersville, PA, John, Sr. of Jacksonville, FL, Andrew and Kelly of Chesapeake, VA; his siblings: Phyllis Hoffer Pierce of Waterford, NY, Ronald J. and Cindy (Volking) Hoffer of Wauchula, FL and Rodney and Joann (Maynard) Hoffer of Hartford, NY; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Deb Peacock, pastor of the Argyle Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial will be conducted in the spring at a date and time to be announced at North Argyle Cemetery.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.