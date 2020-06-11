Phillip E. (Scooter) Kilmartin, Sr.

Scooter had several hobbies. One of his favorites, while he was young, was hunting with his dad and brothers and a few friends over the years. He and his family would bag fresh turkeys and bring them home on Thanksgiving Day each year. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He attended their school and community activities. He thoroughly enjoyed traveling out west to visit his grandchildren as well. He looked forward to family gatherings, holidays, and clam bakes years ago before all his kids grew up. There are two things Scooter loved almost as much as his own family and life itself: Watching the Adirondack Red Wings in the former Civic Center. He was a season ticket holder for many years. He also loved his Stewarts coffee. He enjoyed sitting back and relaxing at Juckett Park, by himself or with friends, just to have some quiet time and a nice warm coffee. He enjoyed being outdoors.

Phil was a giver in life. He gave his time and a helping hand to anyone who needed it without hesitation. He’d never ask you to do something he wouldn’t do himself. He especially helped out at a few local farms over the years, when he wasn’t doing side jobs. In life, he was a hardworking family man who was always on the go, hence his nickname “Scooter”. He knew everyone. If he didn’t anyone, those he encountered knew him.