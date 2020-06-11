FORT EDWARD — Phillip E. (Scooter) Kilmartin, Sr., passed away at his home early Monday morning, June 8, 2020, in the presence of family, after a yearlong struggle with several illnesses.
Scooter, as he was always referred to, was a hardworking, easy going, laid back person in life. Early on, after high school in Lake George, he had a short stint in the NYS National Guard, with Company K in Glens Falls, as a cook. Simultaneously, he went on to become a journeyman apprentice in the masonry trade. During this time, he also met and married his lifetime partner of 62 years, Joyce M (Del Signore) Kilmartin. Together, they had an extended family that spreads across the US.
Scooter was a lifetime member and eventually retired, after more than 40+ years, with the Bricklayers Allied Craftsmen Union, Local 2, of NY/VT. He was a master at his craft. Indicative of this were the recurring phone calls he’d get at home. Friends and colleagues of his were forever reaching out to him for side jobs. He had a reputation for being one of the best masons in the area. He did it all: poured foundations, built concrete block cellar walls, constructed stone, and brick fireplaces, along with an occasional chimney replacement. He was a stickler for perfection. If he got off his line, he would knock the wall down and start over. Some of the most notable local construction projects he worked on were the now-called Cool Insuring Arena, the Aviation Mall, the Glens Falls High School, and the former Grand Union in Hudson Falls alongside his brother Robert.
Scooter had several hobbies. One of his favorites, while he was young, was hunting with his dad and brothers and a few friends over the years. He and his family would bag fresh turkeys and bring them home on Thanksgiving Day each year. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He attended their school and community activities. He thoroughly enjoyed traveling out west to visit his grandchildren as well. He looked forward to family gatherings, holidays, and clam bakes years ago before all his kids grew up. There are two things Scooter loved almost as much as his own family and life itself: Watching the Adirondack Red Wings in the former Civic Center. He was a season ticket holder for many years. He also loved his Stewarts coffee. He enjoyed sitting back and relaxing at Juckett Park, by himself or with friends, just to have some quiet time and a nice warm coffee. He enjoyed being outdoors.
Phil was a giver in life. He gave his time and a helping hand to anyone who needed it without hesitation. He’d never ask you to do something he wouldn’t do himself. He especially helped out at a few local farms over the years, when he wasn’t doing side jobs. In life, he was a hardworking family man who was always on the go, hence his nickname “Scooter”. He knew everyone. If he didn’t anyone, those he encountered knew him.
Scooter was predeceased by his parents, Earl J. Kilmartin Sr. and Adahbelle (Harris) Kilmartin; his siblings: Earl Jr. Kilmartin, Alanson Kilmartin, Robert Kilmartin, Theodore Kilmartin, Raymond Kilmartin, and Karen South. He has two remaining siblings, a brother and sister: Richard Kilmartin and RoseAnne Kilmartin; and is left with 8 children to cherish his life: Phillip E Jr., Jerald W. (Rosana), David J. (Karen), Tammy L., Damian R. (Patti), Penny L (John) Robbins, Kimberly A. (Aaron) Reynolds, and Thomas E. Scooter and Joyce were blessed with 22 grandchildren: Brian Pecue, Matthew of Washington, Kaleigh (Dustin) Graeber of Oklahoma, Phillip III VanGuilder, Devan VanGuilder, Damian of Washington, Tarasita of California, Jerald II, Leonard, Kristina (Joshua) Fish, Katie, Brittany (Marc) Gifford, DJ, Larry Traver, Adam Mac Whinnie, Rachael Mac Whinnie, Levi Robbins, Justin (Niki) Colton of Massachusetts, Tyler of Virginia, Bryce Reynolds, Chloe, and Dillon. They were also blessed with 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He also had several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews locally and throughout the US.
The Kilmartin family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and thanks for all the compassionate assistance to the following people at the Community Hospice of Saratoga: Kelli Foley, Karen Burczkowski, Jamie Grubb, Darlene Gendron and Laurie McDermott. In lieu of flowers, the Kilmartin requests donation be made to: Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Friends may call from 10:00am to 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to the states regulations we can only have 25 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are called in. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging.
A Graveside Service will be conducted following the calling hours at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
To view Scooter’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
