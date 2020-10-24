Philip T. Moore

Phil taught himself to play piano as a child and as a lover of big band music was conductor of the Fairfield College Preparatory School (his alma mater) 15-man orchestra from 1948 to 1952. He brought music to many as a member of the Hudson Falls American Legion “Pickin’ n Grinnin” group and the Moreau Seniors Funband. Phil practiced piano nearly every day until soon before his death.

He proudly built the home that since 1957 has served as a bedrock for his family; with Marie by his side it was always a place of beauty, fellowship and music.

Phil joined the Naval Reserves in 1950 and entered active duty during the Korean War, volunteering for the Atlantic submarine fleet and serving on the USS Batfish. Honorably discharged, he remained in the Reserves until 1965. He worked at Sears Roebuck & Co for 37 years as a home improvement specialist and was elected as Trustee and Deputy Mayor of Hudson Falls, serving from 1988 to 1992.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Drs. Umbreen Rozell and Patrick Rowley and their staff for their extraordinary compassion and care.

Friends may call Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.