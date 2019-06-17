{{featured_button_text}}
Philip 'Skip' Edward Spiezio

August 29, 1942 — June 12, 2019

SALEM — Philip “Skip” Edward Spiezio, 76, of Salem, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Born on Aug. 29, 1942 in Cambridge, Skip was the son of Harold and Doris Spiezio.

In his spare time, Skip enjoyed hunting, fishing, Yankee baseball and Duck Dynasty. Over the years, he was a volunteer firefighter for fire departments in Greenwich and Middle Falls, holding a variety of leadership positions up to and including chief.

Skip worked for Hollingsworth and Vose for 32 years, retiring as an electrician in 2005. After retirement, he continued to work as a part-time electrician for a local contractor.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Eileen.

Survivors include his three brothers, Harold “Non” (Valerie), Dominick (Patti) and Vincent (Carrie); and his sister, Linda (Mike); six sons, Philip (Mary Ann), Richard (Vickie), Shayne (Jennifer), Stephen (Rachael), Joshua and Jared (Jenna); and one daughter, Jennifer (Robert); 14 grandchildren, Philip (Kelly), Jeremy, Tori, Alyssa, André, Arianna, Jocelyn, Jordan, Dustin, Brooke, Noah, Jake, Christian, Carter and Holden; and two great-grandchildren, Kaili and Lexis.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. A funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours with the Rev. Keith Mann officiating.

Family and friends are invited to a reception immediately following the funeral service at the Middle Falls Fire House.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Skip’s memory be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215; or the Greenwich Fire Department, 60 Hill St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

