March 9, 1959—July 29, 2022

GLENS FALLS—Philip S. Kent, Jr., passed away Friday morning July 29, 2022 and went into the arms of the Lord after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Philip was born March 9, 1959 in Pensacola Florida and was the son of the late Philip S. Kent Sr. and Anne Carroll Kent.

Phil graduated from Greenwich Central High School and went on to Hudson Valley Community College and Siena College. Together with his family, he formed Northway Auto Parts. Along with his brother Michael, they created Northway Towing where he worked for many years. He was a hardworking man always on the move in his flannel lined jeans, t shirt, Carhartt jacket, and his dirty hat, he could be seen fixing and towing cars no matter the weather or the distance.

Phil loved racing Tough Trucks with his good friend Scott Jones and his cousin Bruce, and working on any project that involved cars, trucks, and or, most recently, Humvees. He loved canoeing down the Battenkill with the clan and attending hockey games at the Civic Center where he was a season ticket holder for years. He loved his Fat Boy and often took it down to Daytona for bike week. He told many stories of trips there. One of his favorite places to be was at Carl R’s Cafe with cousins and friends where many special memories were made.

Phil’s greatest joy in life was his daughter, Lexi Anne, in whom he took great pride. From a very young age, Lexi could be seen accompanying Phil in his wrecker or flatbed. Phil would carry her, since her feet barely touched the ground for the first 3 years of her life. Lexi loved everything they did together, and wanted everyone to know how great of a dad he was .

Phil and Michele married after over 25 years of friendship and 10 years of partnership. They enjoyed their children, loved following them around to all of their events, and spending time with good friends and family. They loved having cook-outs and having everyone around. Laughter and love were always ingredients.

Besides his parents, he was also recently predeceased by his cousin and best friend, Bruce MacGregor.

Phil leaves behind his beloved wife Michele, cherished daughter Lexi Anne; step-sons, Dylan Niro and Andrew Warner; step-daughters, Alyssa Ratz (Lukas) and Angela Price (Jeremy); granddaughter, Layla Marie; brother, Michael F. Kent (Julie); sister E. J. Vandergrift (David F. Pellington); nephew, Charles l. VanDergrift; sisters, Kathryn A. Kent, and Carol L. Kent, as well as his aunts and many cousins.

Phil was a strong and generous man, of both time and spirit. He took care of those he loved, to the exclusion of himself. He had the brightest blue eyes which would twinkle when he was happy the brightest smile when amused, and a joyous laugh. He was never about appearances, he loved people for who they were, and was willing to help anyone that he could.

We will miss him all the days of our lives. We wish we had had more time and know that he is at peace and is home with our savior.

Special thanks to Melissa Gamache Junior (Robert Scottolavino) and Adam Greeno for all of their help and support during his illness. The family would also like to thank all the staff at High Peaks Hospice and CR Wood Cancer Center for their dedication and compassion during Philip’s illness.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 6th, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls. Please come as you are, Philip wouldn’t want anyone getting all fancy for him. For online condolences and to view Phil’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to CR Wood Cancer Center, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.