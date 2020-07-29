June 8, 1944 — July 27, 2020 GANSEVOORT — Philip Robert Giroux “Bob”, 76, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, after a short illness. Born on June 8, 1944, in Springfield, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Rose C. Wicks and Philip Romeo Giroux.

On June 29, 1968, Philip married the love of his life, Linda L. Bailey. They spent 46 years together until her passing in June of 2014.

Philip worked at Northeast Pulp and Recycling Mill in Fort Edward, Saratoga Board Mill in Stillwater, farming, the tanning hut, Saratoga Housing Outlet and retired from Lester Auto in Ballston Spa.

Philip loved to scrap, go to the casino, car shows and the Washington County Fair. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, friends, and most of all his four-legged BFF, Penny.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Philip was predeceased by his sisters, Debra Wells, Rachael Angier, Ester Bailey, Marie Jarvis and Rose Bull.