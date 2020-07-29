Philip Robert Giroux 'Bob'
0 entries

Philip Robert Giroux 'Bob'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Philip Robert Giroux "Bob"

June 8, 1944 — July 27, 2020 GANSEVOORT — Philip Robert Giroux “Bob”, 76, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, after a short illness. Born on June 8, 1944, in Springfield, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Rose C. Wicks and Philip Romeo Giroux.

On June 29, 1968, Philip married the love of his life, Linda L. Bailey. They spent 46 years together until her passing in June of 2014.

Philip worked at Northeast Pulp and Recycling Mill in Fort Edward, Saratoga Board Mill in Stillwater, farming, the tanning hut, Saratoga Housing Outlet and retired from Lester Auto in Ballston Spa.

Philip loved to scrap, go to the casino, car shows and the Washington County Fair. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, friends, and most of all his four-legged BFF, Penny.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Philip was predeceased by his sisters, Debra Wells, Rachael Angier, Ester Bailey, Marie Jarvis and Rose Bull.

Left to cherish his memory his children: Robert (Cindy) Giroux of Gansevoort, Philip Giroux of Schuylerville, Laurie (Mark) Strong of Glens Falls, Sara Giroux of Gansevoort, and Jodi Giroux of Wilton; his grandchildren: Nicole (Josh) Hess of Schenectady, Kaitlyn (Jason) Reyes of California, Anthony Garney of Galway, Amber (Travis) Baker of Glens Falls, Tyler Giroux of Wilton, Briana Strong of Glens Falls, Aidan Sullivan of Schuylerville, and Spencer VanGuilder of Gansevoort; his great-grandchildren: Aryanna Cook of Schenectady and Logan Reyes of California; his siblings: Lois Giroux and Billy Giroux both of South Glens Falls; his brothers-in-law: Donald Jarvis and James Bailey; lifelong friend, Maurice Pooler of Florida; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Philip’s request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be conducted at noon on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Philip’s memory can be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Philip’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Philip Giroux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News