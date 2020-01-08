Philip R. VanGuilder

Phil was born Sept. 18, 1949 in Ticonderoga, the second son of Gerald R. and Beatrice (Straight) VanGuilder and the first of his family to not be born in the family homestead on “The Hill” at Loon Lake. Phil has many happy memories of family life on “The Hill” as a child surrounded by a large extended family.

At the age of 12, Phil began his working years. He walked through the woods and fields following a trail marked out for him by his older brother, Roger to the Shore of Loon Lake where he did yard work, etc. for Mr. and Mrs. Seiber at their cottage colony. Later Phil worked for the Town of Chester and then for the State of New York on Gore Mountain, Prospect Mountain and the Battlefield Park at Lake George. In 1973 he secured a contract with the USPS and delivered mail between Chestertown, Brant Lake, and Warrensburg until 2001 when he retired for health reasons. During his tenure with the postal service he made many dear friends.