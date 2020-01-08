Sept. 18, 1949 — Jan. 5, 2020
WARRENSBURG — Philip R. VanGuilder died Jan. 5, 2020 after a long illness.
Phil was born Sept. 18, 1949 in Ticonderoga, the second son of Gerald R. and Beatrice (Straight) VanGuilder and the first of his family to not be born in the family homestead on “The Hill” at Loon Lake. Phil has many happy memories of family life on “The Hill” as a child surrounded by a large extended family.
Phil graduated from Pottersville School and Adirondack Community College.
At the age of 12, Phil began his working years. He walked through the woods and fields following a trail marked out for him by his older brother, Roger to the Shore of Loon Lake where he did yard work, etc. for Mr. and Mrs. Seiber at their cottage colony. Later Phil worked for the Town of Chester and then for the State of New York on Gore Mountain, Prospect Mountain and the Battlefield Park at Lake George. In 1973 he secured a contract with the USPS and delivered mail between Chestertown, Brant Lake, and Warrensburg until 2001 when he retired for health reasons. During his tenure with the postal service he made many dear friends.
A true Adirondacker, Phil loved to hunt (deer and rabbits), fish, trap, hike, and camp. He also enjoyed caving and digging for old bottles. As a young man he enjoyed owning and showing horses.
You have free articles remaining.
In recent years, Phil spent hours a day walking the streets of Warrensburg where he greeted everyone with a smile and kind word. Oct. 30, 1976 Phil married Sylvia Lane Clark and became a step-father to Mark W. Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, son, Mark and his wife Colleen of South Street. Paul, Minnesota; and grandchildren, Jessica MacMillian (John), Shawn Murphy (Claudia), Natasha Helgeson (John), Teaira French (Cody Fraiser), Zachary Clark and Matthew Perry (Kim Reid); great-grandchildren, Summer, Wyatt, Cyrus and Hadyen Baker, Diego Murphy, James, Emma and Thomas Helgeson, Dustyn French, and Alana Bishop. He is also survived by his siblings, Roger (Brenda) VanGuilder, Joan (Arnold) Stevens, and Gerald (Kathy) VanGuilder; his brother-in-law, Darryl Lane (Nancy); sister-in-law, April Scheffler (Tom); his mother-in-law, Vi Lane; and close friends, Tony R. Trapasso, Jim (Turk) Brown and Dave Filkins.
Friends may call on Phil's family from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Sacred Heart RC Church, 51 Mohican St., Lake George.
Rite of Committal will be conducted in Cedar River Cemetery in Indian Lake in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to North Country Ministry, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.