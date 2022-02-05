Jan. 12, 1943—Feb. 3, 2022

SEVERANCE — Philip R. Tyrrell, 79, passed away Feb. 3, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.

Phil was born Jan. 12, 1943, in Ticonderoga, NY, the son of the late Arthur L. and Florence (Landon) Tyrrell.

Phil was also predeceased by his brothers, Rodney Tyrrell, in 2018, Arthur Tyrrell, Jr., in 2008, Gilbert Tyrrell, in 1986, and James Tyrrell in 1995, and his sisters, Bess Jenks, in 2010 and Suzanne Armstrong Dittmar, in 2001.

Phil joined the Air Force from high school and served for five years. After a few odd jobs when he arrived home, he went to work at International Paper Ticonderoga for over 30 years. When he retired, he decided to build his dream home on our property in Severance where we have been since then.

Phil was a real lover of mechanical things, mainly automobiles and snowmobiles. He restored several classic cars in his lifetime and he and his son’s raced snowmobiles.

Phil is survived by his wife Sharron (Hozley) Tyrrell; his three sons: Dean (Rocio) Tyrrell, Darren (Karla) Tyrrell, and Dwayne (Samantha) Tyrrell; seven grandchildren: Nik, Phil, Jeremy, Tonya Loftice, Darren, Brandon and Issabella Tyrrell; two great-granddaughters: Jenika and Lillya Tyrrell; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice and our special caregivers Alissa and his sister-in-law Donna, for the care and caring!

Phil wished to have no visiting hours or funeral service. Other arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to High Peaks Hospice.

To offer online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.