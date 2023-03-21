April 17, 1933—March 19, 2023

FORT EDWARD – Philip R. Bartlett, 89, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Granville Center in Granville.

Born on April 17, 1933, in Hudson Falls, he was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Bartlett.

Phil attended Hudson Falls High School.

After high school, he served his country in the United States Navy, during the Korean War.

Following his service, he married Virginia Marie Picheo. They shared 42 years of marriage before her passing. In 2002, he married Jean Lewis, in Fort Edward.

For many years, Phil worked for General Electric in Fort Edward and Montgomery Wards Garage, until his retirement. After his retirement, he worked for Hannaford in Saratoga Springs.

In his younger years, Phil enjoyed vacations, camping at Hadlock Pond and traveling across the U.S. with his first wife and family. He also spent a lot of time in his tool shed working on anything with a motor.

In recent years, he enjoyed going to the Saratoga Casino, with his wife, Jean. Phil was a member of the American Legion and the New Country Fan Club. He liked watching old westerns and war movies.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Virginia Marie (Picheo) Bartlett, his brother, Walter Bartlett, his nephew, Tim Bartlett and his sons-in-law: William Thatcher and Carl Bancroft, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Jean Lewis Bartlett of Fort Edward; his children: Linda Thatcher, Diane Bancroft of South Glens Falls and Michael Bartlett; his stepchildren: Pat Reynolds (Rick Dumas), Michael Lewis, Robert Lewis and Mary Drenth (Aike); several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; his siblings: Bill Barlett and Carolyn Baker; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per Phil’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Phil’s memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 1003 Loudon Rd., Cohoes, NY 12047 or at https://www.alz.org/northeasternny.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.