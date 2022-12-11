Philip Norman DeVries

Nov. 12, 1960 - Dec. 8, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Philip Norman DeVries, 62, of Glens Falls, joined his mother, father and brother, Stephen, in Heaven on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Born on Nov. 12, 1960 in Amityville, NY, the son of the late Irene and Charles DeVries.

Philip had Down Syndrome and was here to teach love and compassion to others. He lived home with his family until he was 21 years of age. During his time at home, he attended school on Long Island and was a very happy boy.

Philip lived in various New York State Community residences over the past 40+ years. He had made many friends and was cared for by very dedicated staff members. Philip also attended the Community Workshop on Quaker Road in Queensbury for many years and had many fun times in their programs.

He moved to his final residence on Platt Street in Glens Falls, which is a retirement home, and then decided to no longer attend the workshop program.

Philip was loved by many and he had a great sense of humor. He loved to listen to music and in his younger years danced like crazy! His favorite movie was Grease and he would watch it over and over again and never got tired of it. He loved going for a ride and turning the music up "full blast. Every Monday night, Philip enjoyed his favorite meal, McDonald's cheeseburger, Coke and fries with his family.

Survivors include his sister, Suzanne DeVries; brothers: Donald DeVries and Charles DeVries; niece, Margaret DeVries; and her son, Noah; and nephews: Peter and Chris DeVries and their families.

Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 between 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

In place of flowers, please make a donation to his favorite charity that rescues animals, Vine Sanctuary, 158 Massey Road, Springfield, VT 05156. Vine Sanctuary is a farmed sanctuary with hundreds of animals that was founded by people with disabilities.

