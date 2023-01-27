Philip M. Webster, Sr.

Nov. 12, 1935—Jan. 23, 2023

GRANVILLE—Philip M. Webster, 87, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home.

Born Nov. 12, 1935 in Whitehall, NY, he was the son of the late Warren and Blanche (Manell) Webster.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and following his graduation from Bolton Central School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving his country stationed in Tachikawa Air Base, Japan and Brays-Norton Air Force Base, England.

He began a long career in law enforcement service as Chief of Police in Warrensburg and a member of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. He retired from Great Meadow Correctional Facility as a sergeant.

He was a longtime member of the American Legion and Granville Lodge 55 Free and Accepted Masons. Phil was also a proud supporter of Boy Scouts of America, steering committee member of Granville Troop 44, and was awarded the “Keeper of the Flame” in 1998.

In his youth, Phil was a competitive figure skater. He was a lifelong horse lover and spent many hours during his early retirement in company with his Morgan horse, Rusty. Phil achieved his goal of earning his pilot’s license, eventually becoming a multi-engine Certified Flight Instructor. He enjoyed painting and woodworking as hobbies. He specialized in making Adirondack chairs for family and friends. He loved spending times outdoors, especially at hunting camp in Blue Mountain Lake in the Adirondacks with his family.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Warren, Wayne, and Joseph and his sister, Joyce Webster.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Susan W. Webster; seven children: John Webster and his wife Donna, Jeffrey Webster and his wife Karen, Tracy Webster and his wife Patricia, William Babcock and his wife Jennifer, Ann-Margret Babcock and her husband Derric Race, Barbra Babcock, and Philip M. Webster, Jr. and his wife Christie Marie; ten grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

At Phil’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the SPCA of Upstate NY.

Please visit www.robertmkingfuneralhome for online guest book and condolences.