July 4, 1988—July 24, 2023

CORINTH — Philip M. Girard, 35, of Corinth, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 24, 2023.

Born on July 4, 1988 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of Cynthia (Flansburg) Girard of Greenfield and Philip Girard (Linda Hanley) of CT.

Phil graduated from Corinth High School in 2007.

He was employed at Benson’s Pet Center in Wilton for several years and worked for the Capital District DDSO for a few years.

Phil enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, going four wheeling, and riding dirt bikes. He enjoyed working at Benson’s, loved animals and reptiles, and especially loved his pet snake, Fluffy. He also enjoyed his succulent plants and enjoyed tending to his Koi Pond.

Phil was predeceased by his grandparents, Jason and Nancy Flansburg and his aunt, Laurie Scholte.

Survivors besides his loving parents, include three siblings: John Girard (Sarah) of Hudson Falls, Jennifer Robinson (Harley) of Day, and Cody Girard (Denise Barnes) of Greenfield; his nieces and nephews: John, Jr., Tiffany, Caleb, Hunter, Harley, Jr., Theresa, and Adelyn; his grandmother, Barbara Hanley (Tom) of Port Orange, FL; his aunts and uncles: Missy Burke (Dwayn) of Corinth, Bill Flansburg (Tina Duff) of Greenfield, Mike Girard (Betty) of Fort Edward, and Robert Connell of Daytona, FL; and many cousins.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests that donations go to the SPCA or your local animal shelter.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.